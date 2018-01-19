Measles warning for UCLan students

Students at UCLan are being warned to ensure their vaccinations are up to date following an outbreak of measles.

The illness, which can cause potentially life-threatening complications in some people, is becoming increasingly uncommon thanks to the MMR campaign, says the NHS.

But a recent outbreak in the area has led to health practitioners at UCLan to warn students who haven't had their MMR vaccine to contact their GP.

A spokesman for UCLan said in a post to social media: "There has been an outbreak of measles in the North of England.

"Measles can be a serious and highly infectious illness in teenagers and young adults so don't leave it to chance.

"If you haven't had your MMR vaccination, ensure you contact your GP soon to get one booked in."

Symptoms of measles

The initial symptoms of measles develop around 10 days after you're infected.

These can include:

- cold-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, sneezing, and a cough

- sore, red eyes that may be sensitive to light

- a high temperature (fever), which may reach around 40C (104F)

- small greyish-white spots on the inside of the cheeks

-A few days later, a red-brown blotchy rash will appear. This usually starts on the head or upper neck, before spreading outwards to the rest of the body.