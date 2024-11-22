MD of Hedges Direct in Chorley chats all things green and why you shouldn't call it a garden centre

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:18 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 15:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A leading supplier of hedging plants in Chorley is urging people not to confuse their 15 acre site with a garden centre.

Hedges Direct - the UK’s leading supplier of hedging plants, available nationally by ordering online or by phone, has been selling quality hedging and garden plants since 2005.

MD of Hedges Direct in Chorley Jamie Shipley pictured nestled in the 15 acres of land.MD of Hedges Direct in Chorley Jamie Shipley pictured nestled in the 15 acres of land.
MD of Hedges Direct in Chorley Jamie Shipley pictured nestled in the 15 acres of land. | ED

Since then they have sold millions of plants, from tiny 10cm ones to 9m tall, super specimens sell over 100 hedging and shrub species plus a wide range of privacy screens, topiary and garden trees, plus planting and aftercare products.

In a nutshell - there is something for everyone!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Managing director Jamie Shipley told the Post: ”We supply and deliver plants all year round to both retail and trade customers.

“So, whether you are a homeowner, land owner, garden enthusiast or novice, landscaper or local council, we can supply quality plants for any project regardless of size and budget.

“We offer competitive pricing and fast delivery, with most plants dispatched direct from our 15 acre nursery site in Lancashire where all plants are quality checked before dispatch to customers.”

Having access to a large network of growers across the UK and Europe, also means they can actually source any plants that you may need, not just those featured on the website. You name it - they can locate it!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Jamie is keen to stress that the business is not a garden centre. Jamie is keen to stress that the business is not a garden centre.
Jamie is keen to stress that the business is not a garden centre. | ED

The five star rated business is not to be confused with a garden centre however, as Jamie, who has been with the company for the past 15 years, adds: “What sets us apart from other businesses is that we have that real focus just on hedging.

“It’s completely different to what you would find in a garden centre. We’re not trying to be a garden centre online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s lots of things to go and see at the garden centre and one of them is not really hedging.

“We understand that there are hundreds of hedge and shrubs species out there, which makes choosing the right one challenging - this is where Hedges Direct can help make the decision easier for you.”

If you would like to visit the 15 acre nursery you can make a booking HERE.

Related topics:LancashireChorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice