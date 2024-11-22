MD of Hedges Direct in Chorley chats all things green and why you shouldn't call it a garden centre
Hedges Direct - the UK’s leading supplier of hedging plants, available nationally by ordering online or by phone, has been selling quality hedging and garden plants since 2005.
Since then they have sold millions of plants, from tiny 10cm ones to 9m tall, super specimens sell over 100 hedging and shrub species plus a wide range of privacy screens, topiary and garden trees, plus planting and aftercare products.
In a nutshell - there is something for everyone!
Managing director Jamie Shipley told the Post: ”We supply and deliver plants all year round to both retail and trade customers.
“So, whether you are a homeowner, land owner, garden enthusiast or novice, landscaper or local council, we can supply quality plants for any project regardless of size and budget.
“We offer competitive pricing and fast delivery, with most plants dispatched direct from our 15 acre nursery site in Lancashire where all plants are quality checked before dispatch to customers.”
Having access to a large network of growers across the UK and Europe, also means they can actually source any plants that you may need, not just those featured on the website. You name it - they can locate it!
The five star rated business is not to be confused with a garden centre however, as Jamie, who has been with the company for the past 15 years, adds: “What sets us apart from other businesses is that we have that real focus just on hedging.
“It’s completely different to what you would find in a garden centre. We’re not trying to be a garden centre online.
“There’s lots of things to go and see at the garden centre and one of them is not really hedging.
“We understand that there are hundreds of hedge and shrubs species out there, which makes choosing the right one challenging - this is where Hedges Direct can help make the decision easier for you.”
If you would like to visit the 15 acre nursery you can make a booking HERE.
