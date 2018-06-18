Mawdesley Cricket Club given Queen's award honour

Mawdesley Cricket Club has been awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

Read related stories: /queen-s-birthday-honours-lancashire-artist-professor-and-midwife-all-named-on-list-1-9199940 and /queen-s-birthday-honours-lancashire-army-quartet-all-named-on-list-1-9204023



In recognition of the achievement, club representatives were invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace and the club will be formally presented with the award by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire at a ceremony at County Hall in Preston next month.

A spokesman for the club said: “The work the club does for the community was very much admired by the independent assessment committee, chaired by Sir Martyn Lewis CBE who recommended that the club should be a recipient of the award.

“The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service Team advised the club that the award represents a tremendous achievement for the organisation and they hoped everyone involved, and particularly the club’s volunteers, feel immensely proud of the recognition that the award represents.

“The award recognised work of the club in providing opportunities for all in their community, running a senior cricket team, offering opportunities for youngsters, the disabled and most recently women to take up the sport. The club also hosts and supports a variety of community events each year raising funds for local health charities, local churches and other charitable organisations.”