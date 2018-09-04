Matthew Hesmondalgh Memorial Fund for CRY in Garstang reaches £100,000

A memorial fund to raise money for heart screening in the Garstang area has reached £100,000.

Barry and Paula Hesmondhalgh (wearing CRY t-shirts) being presented with a cheque by Team Shazann. Representatives from Macmillan were also at the presentation

The Matthew Hesmondalgh Memorial Fund was launched six-and-a-half years ago by parents Barry and Paula after their son died of an undiagnosed heart condition in 2011.

Since then, members of the community have rallied round to organise events and challenges to raise funds for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) in his honour.

There have been sponsored walks, cake sales, marathons, a Rust to Rome car banger challenge, a twilight treasure hunt, and clothes sales.

One of the latest offerings, which helped them reach £100,000, was £9,190 from Team Shazann and Garstang Scarecrow Festival, who had organised an army of around 50 people to climb the Three Yorkshire Peaks.

The team raised £18,380 in total and donated half to Matthew’s fund and the rest to Macmillan. They presented a cheque to Barry and Paula at a special celebration event at Bridge 64 Cafe Bar, Garstang.

The couple was delighted with their fund-raising efforts, as well as the contributions of the community over the last six-and-a-half years.

Paula said: “A journey that began six-and-a half years ago with a few coins collected in a milk bottle and an idea hatched with Matt’s close friends to try to fund a heart screening in his memory has led to an astounding total of £100,000 being sent to CRY.

“It’s a real testament to the unstinting generosity of countless folks and we cannot thank everyone enough

“Blood, sweat and tears have, quite literally, been shed, bones broken and knees dislocated, all in the name of fund-raising, but there’s also been loads of creativity, inspirational deeds, fabulous achievements, personal bests and exhausted elation.

“Matt would have loved the conviviality, the teamwork, the spirit of giving. He would be the first to toast such love and support, raising a glass or two in celebration of the achievement for such a worthy cause.

“Together we are saving lives. This is Matthew’s legacy and we are proud of that.”

The money the memorial fund raises goes towards providing free heart screenings for young people aged 14 to 35 through CRY.

To date, 1,000 people have been screened. The last screening raised £642 and more than 30 bags of clothes were collected, which boosted funds.