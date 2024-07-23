Matt Cardle and fellow cast members of & Juliet arrive for opening night at Blackpool Winter Gardens
The production begins tonight (Tuesday July 23) and continues its run until this Saturday. Multi-platinum-selling recording artist and award-winning West End actor, Matt Cardle, leads the cast with Ranj Singh making his musical theatre debut.
And joining them is Blackpool born actress Lara Denning, who grew up in Poulton and Bispham and is returning to her hometown to play a lead role in the smash hit musical.
Lara, 41, is playing Anne Hathaway, the wife of X Factor star Matt Cardle’s character, William Shakespeare, in the show.
& Juliet is a coming-of-age musical drama, based on the premise that Juliet does not die at the end of Romeo and Juliet.
Songs are by Swedish pop maestro Max Martin, with a book by David West Read.
