Matt Cardle and fellow cast members of & Juliet arrive for opening night at Blackpool Winter Gardens

By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 17:55 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 18:03 BST
The cast of hit musical show, & Juliet, arrive for the opening night at Blackpool Winter GardensThe cast of hit musical show, & Juliet, arrive for the opening night at Blackpool Winter Gardens
The cast of hit musical show, & Juliet, arrive for the opening night at Blackpool Winter Gardens | Third party
The cast of dazzling musical, &Juliet, have arrived in Blackpool ahead of the opening night at the town’s Winter Gardens.

The production begins tonight (Tuesday July 23) and continues its run until this Saturday. Multi-platinum-selling recording artist and award-winning West End actor, Matt Cardle, leads the cast with Ranj Singh making his musical theatre debut.

Third party

And joining them is Blackpool born actress Lara Denning, who grew up in Poulton and Bispham and is returning to her hometown to play a lead role in the smash hit musical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lara, 41, is playing Anne Hathaway, the wife of X Factor star Matt Cardle’s character, William Shakespeare, in the show.

& Juliet is a coming-of-age musical drama, based on the premise that Juliet does not die at the end of Romeo and Juliet.

Songs are by Swedish pop maestro Max Martin, with a book by David West Read.

Tickets are still available https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/juliet/

Related topics:TheatreWest EndBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.