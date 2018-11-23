Masked men attack car driver in Preston

Have your say

Police in Preston have appealed for information after a car driver was subjected to a "shocking and violent" assault early today.

Officers were called at around 4am today (Friday) after reports of disorder in Derby Square, off New Hall Lane.

A group of men were seen vandalising a silver Audi car, with the driver then making off in the vehicle.

Around 40 minutes later, police received a second report of a 24-year-old man arriving at Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries to his hands and facial injuries.

Detectives believe the man had earlier been driving the Audi in New Hall Lane, when he was approached by up to six men wearing masks.

The group, carrying a number of weapons, assaulted the man before attacking the car.

The victim, from the Preston area, then made off from the scene in the Audi.

Police are appealing for information following the incident and are encouraging any witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Nick Hills, of Preston CID, said: “An investigation is underway after a shocking and violent assault in Preston today.

“A man has been left with some severe injuries to his hands and face and we want to establish exactly what happened.

“While this assault took place in the early hours, it would have been a noisy and loud disturbance. We believe a number of people will have seen what happened.

“If you can assist in our investigation, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0143 of November 23.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at ‎crimestoppers-uk.org