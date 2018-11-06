Marvel Universe Live is coming to the UK - here’s how to get tickets

Have your say

Marvel Universe Live is coming to the UK next year, bringing a multitude of popular characters to various stages around the UK.

Following on from the successful tour in 2017, Marvel fans will now be able to see more than 25 characters come to life at locations including Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Glasgow from September to December 2019.

Everything you need to know

The Avengers will be joined on stage by the likes of Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy, in the live production by Feld Entertainment, the same company behind Disney on Ice.

Marvel Universe Live’s website explains that in the show “Marvel's mightiest heroes face off against some of the most threatening villains in the Marvel Universe.”

This will including Loki, Nebula, Yondu, Green Goblin, Electro, Rhino, Black Cat and many more.

However, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther and Black Widow will also use their unique powers to disrupt their plans and save the day.

The live shows will feature spectacular special effects, 3D video projection mapping, aerial stunts, martial arts and pyrotechnics.

There will even be a thrilling scene which features various daring motorcycle stunts.

How to buy tickets

Tickets go on presale on Tuesday November 6 at www.prioritycustomer.co.uk/search.

General sale tickets will then be available to buy from Friday November 16 at www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.marveluniverselive.com/uk

Full list of Marvel Universe Live dates:

September 18 - 22, 2019 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

September 26 - October 6, 2019 - London - The O2

October 10 - 13, 2019 - Sheffield - FlyDSA Arena

October 24 - 27, 2019 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

October 31 - November 3, 2019 - Liverpool - Liverpool Echo Arena

November 21-24, 2019 - Newcastle - Metro Radio Arena

November 28 - December 1, 2019 - Manchester- Manchester Arena

December 5 - 8, 2019 - Birmingham - Arena Birmingham