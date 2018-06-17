Marriage made in the United States

A Stateside summer camp brought Ben Caulfield and Jennifer Bell together – but they didn’t fall for each other straight away.

The couple married at St Annes RC Church in Accrington before celebrating at Farington Lodge with a reception.

That long hot summer of 2007 in Connecticut saw Ben and Jennifer get to know one another and spent the whole time telling everyone they were not an item.

But the minute they returned home they couldn’t wait to see each other again.

After another America trip the following year, they decided to give their relationship a real go.

Despite saying he would never get married, Ben did eventually propose on one knee after asking Jennifer’s dad for permission.

They booked their wedding for April 14, which was Grand National Day, and the preparations began.

Jennifer, a support worker said: “The day was amazing from start to finish. A stress free morning getting ready at our home, a slightly late start at the church but we caught up at the venue when doing photos. The wedding breakfast had a little break so everyone could watch the Grand National and all our guests were given a ticket as a favour so it was fun to watch and see who won.

“We were all taken by surprise when my mum and aunties and uncles got up during my dad’s speech to join him and sing “18 Yellow Roses” to us all. “Even got our son Harry involved by getting him to hand out 18 yellow roses to some of the female guests.”

The best man’s speech was hilarious using a confession box for the groom and it ended on him asking Ben to be his best man at his own wedding next year.

The guests danced into the evening with music and magic.

Ben said: “The day couldn’t have gone better, really enjoyed sharing our day rwith our family and friends.

“We finally feel totally

complete.”