Adapted by using alternative music from the 50s – 70’s to suit the resident’s tastes, 13 staff members dedicated their free time to rehearse and perform.

Part of the Millennium Care Group, the pantomimes at Marley Court have always been a huge success, with this year being no different.

Elaine Wright, the activity co-ordinator, said: “It amazes me every year how supportive the staff are to help join in and get involved.

Panto performers adhering to Covid rules, with one lady exempt from wearing a mask.

"I recognise that they are doing this to support me put on a great show for the residents and it really is so humbling.

“Residents of Marley appreciate it when staff play their roles, it is easier for them to relate and fully engage with the performance.”

Frank, who is one of the resident's at Marley Court, said: “It is great to be a part of something and everyone had a good laugh, everyone enjoys themselves and the panto brings the whole home closer together."