Marley Court Care Home puts on Christmas Panto to lift spirits after difficult year
Residents and staff at Marley Care Home in Chorley were treated to a Christmas Panto in the form of Sleeping Beauty to sprinkle some festive cheer.
Adapted by using alternative music from the 50s – 70’s to suit the resident’s tastes, 13 staff members dedicated their free time to rehearse and perform.
Part of the Millennium Care Group, the pantomimes at Marley Court have always been a huge success, with this year being no different.
Elaine Wright, the activity co-ordinator, said: “It amazes me every year how supportive the staff are to help join in and get involved.
"I recognise that they are doing this to support me put on a great show for the residents and it really is so humbling.
“Residents of Marley appreciate it when staff play their roles, it is easier for them to relate and fully engage with the performance.”
Frank, who is one of the resident's at Marley Court, said: “It is great to be a part of something and everyone had a good laugh, everyone enjoys themselves and the panto brings the whole home closer together."
Elaine gifted each performer with a key ring for their hard work, commitment and dedication for going above and beyond in ensuring residents have the best possible Christmas.