Market teething problems will ease say Preston council bosses

Council bosses have reassured traders and customers at Preston’s new market hall that glitches encountered in its early days will be ironed out.

Elected members voiced concerns such as faults with card payment systems and a reported lack of heating in the multi-million pound hall.

At the latest meeting of the full council Coun Carl Crompton (Labour) called on town hall leadership to keep up regular dialogue with traders to help ease the teething problems.

READ MORE: Doors open on Preston's 'impressive' markets

And Coun Pauline Brown (Liberal Democrat) reported the problems with the card machines.

Although the chamber did express the opinion that the opening of the facility had been a great success.

Deputy leader Robert Boswell said the issues with the card payment system would be “looked into”.

Meanwhile, the town hall has said the heaters installed at each stall would be lowered after customers said the hall was cold during its opening weeks.

Coun Boswell paid tribute to the work put into the project. He told the chamber: “The traders themselves have worked so hard and our officers have gone beyond the course of duty.

"And I’d like to pay tribute to Peter Rankin who has gone far beyond what is expected of a leader of a council. Those three groups have worked so well to get the stage we’re at now.”

Responding to Coun Crompton’s request for regular meetings, he said: “I think fortnightly might be a bit much for political involvement as traders can talk to officers.”