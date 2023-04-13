Man’s body recovered from Burnley canal after emergency services scrambled to scene
The body of a man has sadly been recovered from a canal in Burnley.
Police were called to Wiseman Street at around 10am on Thursday (April 13) to a report a body had been found.
Emergency services attended and the body of a man was sadly recovered from the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the deceased,” a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said.
Two fire engines were called to help with the recovery operation, as well as approximately four police cars.
One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle also attended the scene.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.26am for the rescue of a male casualty.
“It is in the hands of the police now. We left the incident at 12.15pm and police are in charge of the incident now.”
A police car and CSI van remained at the scene on Thursday afternoon, according to eyewitness reports.