Man's body found in Preston's Avenham Park as police seal off wooded area

A member of the public called 999 after finding an "unresponsive man" in a wooded area of the park at around 8.15am, police said.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course."

The age and identity of the man has not yet been released.

Police sealed the area off while investigations into the man's death were carried out.