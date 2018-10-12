Manchester Christmas Markets: Dates, times, locations - everything you need to know

This year will be the last Christmas Market to be hosted in Albert Square for four years.

A revamp of the square will begin at the end of the year, moving the markets and Christmas lights switch-on elsewhere, so enjoy it this year while you can.

Christmas markets

Dates

The 2018 Christmas markets will run from Friday 9 November to Saturday 22 December, with the market in Albert Square opening for an extra day on Sunday 23 December.

Locations

Christmas Market - Cathedral Gardens

Christmas Market - Market Street

Christmas Market - Exchange Square

Christmas Market - Corn Exchange

Arts and Crafts Market - Exchange Street

Christmas Market - New Cathedral Street

French Christmas Market - King Street

German Christmas Market - St Ann's Square

World Christmas Market - Brazennose Street

What's on

Manchester’s award-winning Christmas Markets offer mouth-watering international food, drinks and delicately crafted Yuletide gifts in the heart of this buzzing city.

With more than 300 beautifully festooned stalls and chalets spread across the city centre, the Christmas Markets are free and accessible to all.

Soak up the atmosphere and follow the market trail as it winds through the city centre, tempting you with gifts, crafts, jewellery, clothes and toys.

European and local producers offer everything from fine amber jewellery, handcrafted leather bags and top-quality bonsai trees, to handmade Belgian kitchenware, framed photo prints and French soaps.

Don’t miss the amazing array of food and drink! Manchester’s Christmas Markets are famous for traditional bratwurst, but you can also treat yourself to Hungarian goulash, Spanish paella or a good old-fashioned hog roast.

Plenty of vegetarian options will be on offer, and for those with a sweet tooth the choices are even more mouth-watering!

Busking

Busking at the Christmas Markets is from Saturday 10 November until Friday 21 December, at St Ann's Square and Exchange Square at the following times:

Morning 11.30am - 1pm;

Lunch 1 - 2.30pm;

Midday 2.30 - 4pm;

Afternoon 4 - 5.30pm; and

Evening 5.30 - 7pm.

You can make an application to busk up yo the 8 November by clicking here

Public transport

The Christmas Markets are located across Manchester city centre and are close to the Deansgate and Victoria train stations.

Within the city centre, Metroshuttle provides a free ‘hop on, hop off’ bus service linking all of the main rail stations, shopping districts and business areas. There are three services which operate on circular routes.