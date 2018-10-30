Man who preyed on underage girls jailed for string of sex crimes

A dangerous sex offender who preyed on underage girls is waking up behind bars today after being sentenced to more than 12 years in a young offenders institution.

Ryan Garside, 18, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Monday to a combined 12 years and three months in a young offenders institution for a string of horrific child sex crimes.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of rape, six counts of sex with a child, two counts of inciting a child to commit sexual activity, five breaches of a sexual harm prevention order, one count of possessing an indecent image of a child, and four counts of sexual activity at an earlier court hearing.

Passing down two separate total sentences of two years and six months and nine years and seven months, Judge Heather Lloyd said the teenager was a danger to women and children.

She said: “You are preoccupied with sex. Your views on the reality of sex are distorted and your views on girls and women cause concern.

“You have said that you don’t know right from wrong. I think you do, otherwise you wouldn’t lie about your behaviour when challenged.

“Your risk of reoffending is high, and you are a very high risk to females and children.

“I’m of the view that you fulfil the criteria of being a dangerous offender.”

The court heard how Garside had covered the face of one of his victims, and had used a ligature to ‘frighten and assault’ one of his victims during sex.

Garside, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, was just 16 or 17 years old when he committed the crimes.

Judge Lloyd said: “At your age I don’t pass a sentence which is so daunting as to squash all hope.

“It is hoped that there will be time for you to change during your sentence.”