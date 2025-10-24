Man who drove stolen car while drunk and high before killing father of three in Morecambe crash jailed
Jez Shepherd, 23, of Green Street, Morecambe, admitted causing death by dangerous driving after his stolen Fiat Punto collided with a taxi on Westgate in August.
His passenger, 50-year-old Wayne Putley, from Morecambe, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital despite the efforts of emergency services.
Shepherd had stolen the Punto earlier that day and driven around Morecambe at high speed.
He also drove off without paying for fuel, and tests later showed he was more than twice the drink-drive limit and under the influence of drugs. Just before the crash, he was travelling at almost 90mph in a 30mph zone.
Mr Putley’s family described him as a “loveable rogue with a kind heart” who was always willing to help others.
They said: “Wayne was known for his kind heart and would never turn anybody away who was in need of help. He worked locally at the homeless shelter and helped out at the church.
“When he wasn’t at work, he loved DJ’ing online at weekends, paddleboarding, being outdoors, and most of all, off-road motorbiking. Wayne’s death has shattered the family and left a massive hole that can’t be filled.”
The family said the crash was “completely avoidable”, calling Shepherd’s actions “reckless” and describing the stolen car as “a deadly weapon in his hands.”
At Preston Crown Court on Friday (October 24), Shepherd was jailed for 15 years, 12 of which are custodial.
He must serve at least two-thirds (eight years) before he can apply for parole and will be subject to an extended licence period of three years.
Shepherd was also banned from driving for 16 years and must take an extended test before being allowed back on the road.
Sgt Martin Wilcock, from Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations team, said: “My thoughts today are with Mr Putley’s family, who have lost a clearly very well-loved man in tragic circumstances.
“Jez Shepherd was clearly intoxicated and drove a stolen car at incredibly dangerous speeds before colliding with the taxi in which Mr Putley was a passenger, with catastrophic consequences.
“No sentence can ever bring a loved one back, but I hope this significant jail term gives Mr Putley’s family some sense that justice has been served and gives Mr Shepherd time to reflect on his devastating actions.”