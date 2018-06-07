Man who died in Lancashire collision is named

A man who died following a collision in Blackburn has been named.

Police were called just after 4pm on Tuesday, June 5 to reports of a collision involving a Mercedes minibus and a cyclist. It happened on Whitebirk Road at the junction with Burnley Road.

The cyclist, named as Robert Worden, 53, from Great Harwood, pictured, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he sadly passed away a short time later.

The driver of the minibus was uninjured.

The road was closed for three hours for accident investigation.

Sergeant Adam Crossley of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are working to establish the cause of the collision and are appealing to anyone who saw anything, or who has any dash cam footage to come forward and speak to us if they haven’t already.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 937 of 5th June.

In a tribute, Mr Worden's family said:

"Robert Worden was a 53-year-old man who enjoyed many things in life. He was a keen cyclist and enjoyed raising money for different charities and he was due to embark on a charity cycle ride across Brittany to raise funds for Diabetes UK. He enjoyed spending time at his allotment and was an enthusiastic gardener. He had a very caring nature with a soft spot for animals which he would always take time to care for. He is a much loved father, son, brother and uncle and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him."