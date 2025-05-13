A man who attempted to flee the country after raping a woman in Preston “faces a lengthy jail term,” police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman in her 30s reported she had been raped and assaulted on Meadow Street shortly after midnight on January 8.

Ionica Rujea was identified as a suspect following an investigation and a manhunt was launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ionica Rujea attempted to flee the country after raping a woman in Preston “faces a lengthy jail term,” police said | Lancashire Police

He was arrested shortly afterwards at Dover where he was attempting to flee the country.

Rujea, 41, of New Hall Lane, Preston, was later charged with rape and assault.

He pleaded guilty to those offences and was remanded in custody to be sentenced in August.