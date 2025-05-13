Man who attempted to flee country after raping woman in Preston 'faces lengthy jail term'
A woman in her 30s reported she had been raped and assaulted on Meadow Street shortly after midnight on January 8.
Ionica Rujea was identified as a suspect following an investigation and a manhunt was launched.
He was arrested shortly afterwards at Dover where he was attempting to flee the country.
Rujea, 41, of New Hall Lane, Preston, was later charged with rape and assault.
He pleaded guilty to those offences and was remanded in custody to be sentenced in August.