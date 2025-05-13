Man who attempted to flee country after raping woman in Preston 'faces lengthy jail term'

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 13:32 BST
A man who attempted to flee the country after raping a woman in Preston “faces a lengthy jail term,” police said.

A woman in her 30s reported she had been raped and assaulted on Meadow Street shortly after midnight on January 8.

Ionica Rujea was identified as a suspect following an investigation and a manhunt was launched.

Ionica Rujea attempted to flee the country after raping a woman in Preston "faces a lengthy jail term," police said
Ionica Rujea attempted to flee the country after raping a woman in Preston “faces a lengthy jail term,” police said | Lancashire Police

He was arrested shortly afterwards at Dover where he was attempting to flee the country.

Rujea, 41, of New Hall Lane, Preston, was later charged with rape and assault.

He pleaded guilty to those offences and was remanded in custody to be sentenced in August.

