A CCTV image of a man has been released by Preston Police of who they want to speak to in connection to the assault of a bus driver.

The incident happened earlier today at Preston Bus Station on Tithebarn Street, where a Stagecoach bus driver has been allegedly assaulted.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We'd like to speak with this man in relation to the incident. Any information please call 101 or email 8571@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting 04/128141/19."