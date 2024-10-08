Man wanted following spate of thefts from cars in Chorley found with sat nav and designer sunglasses

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 18:39 GMT
A man has been jailed following a spate of thefts from cars in Chorley.

Bernard Rawstron was arrested in connection with the thefts after he was arrested by officers out on patrol in the Buckshaw Village area.

The 49-year-old was found to be in possession of a number of items including a sat nav and designer sunglasses following a search.

Bernard Rawstron was jailed for thefts from multiple vehicles in ChorleyBernard Rawstron was jailed for thefts from multiple vehicles in Chorley
Bernard Rawstron was jailed for thefts from multiple vehicles in Chorley | Lancashire Police

Rawstron, of Leach Street, Blackburn, appeared before Preston Magistrates on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a motor vehicle, three counts of vehicle interference and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Rawstron was subsequently jailed for 18 months.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online a thttps://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

