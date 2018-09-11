Man sought after brawl outside Blackpool pub

Police want to trace this man after a brawl outside a Blackpool pub.

It follows a fight outside Ma Kelly’s in Talbot Road, Blackpool, on Wednesday August 1.

At 11:30pm a man is thought to have swung a knife at another man, which led to a fight between the pair between the doorways of the pub.

One of the men suffered an injury to his eye.



Det Con Joe Isaacs, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the picture.



“If anyone was in the area and saw the fight, or has any information, please call us.”



The man is white, approx. 5ft 10ins, and was wearing a bright blue T-shirt, blue jeans, Nike trainers and carrying a large shopping bag.



Anyone with information is asked to call 01253 604141or email 4767@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting log 1792 of August 1.



Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.