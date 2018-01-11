Man's body discovered at house in Plungington

A man in his forties died suddenly at a house in Plungington, say police.

Police say they were called to a house on Moor Hall Street on Monday, January 8 after they received a report for concern for welfare.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers attended an address in Preston and sadly the body of a man in his 40s was found deceased inside.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner."