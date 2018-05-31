Man rescued from River Ribble in Avenham Park

A man was rescued after he was found knee-deep in the River Ribble in Avenham Park, say police.

The man, who was described as "vulnerable" by police, entered the water near to the old bandstand just after 11pm on May 30.

A spokesman for Preston Police said that officers found the man in mud in the river in a distressed state.

A police negotiator was called and the man, who is in his 30s, was brought out of the water at around 11.30pm.

Fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called to the rescue by the police but police officers had already managed to get the man out of the river.

The man was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to reports that a man had fallen in a river.

"He was taken via ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital."

The news comes after 19-year-old Michael Brooks tragically lost his life after he went missing in Avenham Park in January.

The teenager's disappearance sparked a three-week search by emergency services, his family and friends. His body was found in the river Ribble near to Maritime Way on February 6.