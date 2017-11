A man was rescued by firefighters from a derelict building in Preston on Saturday afternoon.

A fire broke out in the three-storey property in Manchester Road, Frenchwood at 2.10pm.

Crews from Preston, Fulwood, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham were deployed to the fire, took a man to safety and he was treated by paramedics.

No cause for the fire has been given and it is under investigation.