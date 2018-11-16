Man rescued from blaze inside Preston's tallest tower block

A man had to be rescued by firefighters after his flat caught fire inside Preston's tallest tower block.

The blaze at the 18-storey block of flats in the town centre happened around 3.30am this morning and fire crews were on the scene within minutes.

A man was still inside the burning flat when crews arrived and had to be rescued by firefighters who broke down his door to gain entry.

The fire broke out at one of the giant Sandown Court tower blocks on Avenham Lane, the two tallest residential towers in the city.

Five fire crews were deployed to the high-rise fire, which was on the 9th floor of the 18-storey building.

Crews from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham equipped with breathing apparatus rescued the man from his flat and brought the fire under control using jets and an hydraulic aerial ladder to reach the high-rise flat.

Fire officers said the man was conscious and breathing, but was suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to Preston Royal Hospital for further treatment.

Despite the proximity to other flats, no other residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.