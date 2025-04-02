Man pleads guilty to Keith Thompson’s murder in Heysham on seventh day of trial at Preston Crown Court

A killer has pleaded guilty to murdering a man who was found seriously injured in Heysham.

Keith Thompson, 49, from Morecambe, was attacked off Heysham Road, near to the Bay Medical Centre, in the early hours of September 28, 2024.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died on arrival.

Keith Thompson has pleaded guilty to murdering Keith Thompson in Heysham | Lancashire Police

A post-mortem examination established the cause of Keith’s death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Leigh Smith, 39, of Binyon Court, Lancaster, was arrested and later charged with Keith’s murder.

Today, on the seventh day of his trial, Smith pleaded guilty to murder at Preston Crown Court.

He was remanded back into custody to be sentenced at the same court on April 7.

A post-mortem examination established the cause of Keith Thompson's death was blunt force trauma to the headA post-mortem examination established the cause of Keith Thompson's death was blunt force trauma to the head
A post-mortem examination established the cause of Keith Thompson's death was blunt force trauma to the head | Lancashire Police

Det Chief Insp John McNamara, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Smith carried out a cowardly attack on a vulnerable man, which cost Keith his life.

“My thoughts remain with Keith’s family and loved ones at this incredibly distressing time. Smith put them through the worry of a trial, before only admitting his guilt seven days later.

"I welcome the guilty plea, and hope that Smith finally admitting his wrongdoing begins to give Keith’s loved ones some closure.”

