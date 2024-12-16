Man jailed after £25k in cash stolen from Tesco supermarket in Burscough - but one suspect still wanted
The burglary occurred at the store on Liverpool Road North shortly before 1am on September 11.
Around £25,000 in cash was stolen and significant damage was caused to the premises.
Ellis Brown, 28, of no fixed abode, was later identified, arrested and charged with burglary.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 months in prison at Preston Crown Court last Tuesday.
Lancashire Police said they were still attempting to locate Lee Brown who they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
DC Nina Stencel, of South CID, said: “I welcome the sentence handed down on Ellis Brown last week, and hope that this shows others considering committing these crimes that we will not tolerate these offences in Lancashire.
“We’re still making enquiries to locate Lee Brown in connection with this investigation.
“If you have any information that could help us locate him, please get in contact.”
Call 101 if you have any information that may help police.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.