Balaclava-clad man 'indecently exposes himself' to girl, 13, playing in Great Harwood's Lowerfold Park

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:15 BST

A young girl, 13, reported that a man indecently exposed himself as she played in a park in Great Harwood.

The victim was in Lowerfold Park when she became aware of a man doing loops in the area between 5.50pm and 6pm on Saturday.

As she walked down a path adjacent to Lowerfold Road, she noticed the same man sitting on a bench.

A young girl, 13, reported that a man indecently exposed himself in Lowerfold Park, Great HarwoodA young girl, 13, reported that a man indecently exposed himself in Lowerfold Park, Great Harwood
| Google

When the girl turned around again, she saw the man exposing himself towards her.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know that people will be concerned about this incident and we want to reassure everyone that we are taking it extremely seriously.

“Although we are treating it as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution.”

The suspect is described as 5ft 10 and stocky.

He was wearing a black balaclava/ski mask, a long black coat that went down to his lower legs, black trousers and black trainers.

Officers said they had carried numerous enquiries to identify the suspect and that they were continuing to look through footage of the area.

If you have any information or footage that may help police call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1175 of March 1.

