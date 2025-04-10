Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pensioner suffered a fractured collar bone after he was attacked while walking his dog in Penwortham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was assaulted by another dog walker on parkland near to Margaret Road at around 5pm on Tuesday.

He suffered a fractured collar bone and “facial injuries” in the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this man after a pensioner was attacked while walking his dog in Penwortham | Lancashire Police

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Although the image isn’t of the highest quality, his yellow t-shirt is distinctive.

“If you are this man, we ask you to come forward and speak to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is described as between 30 and 40 years old and around 6ft 2in tall.

He was wearing a yellow t-shirt, dark shorts and a baseball cap and was walking with a “very small” dog off the lead.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0988 of April 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.