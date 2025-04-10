Man in his 70s suffers fractured collar bone after being attacked while walking dog in Penwortham
The victim was assaulted by another dog walker on parkland near to Margaret Road at around 5pm on Tuesday.
He suffered a fractured collar bone and “facial injuries” in the attack.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with their enquiries.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Although the image isn’t of the highest quality, his yellow t-shirt is distinctive.
“If you are this man, we ask you to come forward and speak to us.”
The man is described as between 30 and 40 years old and around 6ft 2in tall.
He was wearing a yellow t-shirt, dark shorts and a baseball cap and was walking with a “very small” dog off the lead.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0988 of April 8.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.