51-year-old man dies in explosion at farm near Longridge
Emergency services were called to the scene on Monday morning at a farm in Hothersall Lane.
Lancashire Police said the man died at the scene and the explosion is not being treated as suspicious.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for the force said: “At 6.08am on December 16, we received a report from the ambulance service of an explosion on Hothersall Lane in Longridge.
“Officers and other emergency service colleagues attended, and very sadly a 51-year-old man from Longridge was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.