Man dies after emergency services attend 'medical incident' at Winmarleigh pub

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Patten Arms in Park Lane at around 6.50pm on Saturday, September 11.

Today (September 13), emergency services confirmed a man in his 50s had died following a "medical incident".

Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Eyewitnesses reported two ambulances and one police car attended a medical incident at the Patten Arms in Winmarleigh. (Credit: Google)

