Man dies after emergency services attend 'medical incident' at Winmarleigh pub

Emergency services have confirmed a man has died after they responded to a "medical incident" at a pub in Winmarleigh.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 13th September 2021, 2:38 pm
Updated Monday, 13th September 2021, 2:40 pm

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Patten Arms in Park Lane at around 6.50pm on Saturday, September 11.

Today (September 13), emergency services confirmed a man in his 50s had died following a "medical incident".

Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Eyewitnesses reported two ambulances and one police car attended a medical incident at the Patten Arms in Winmarleigh. (Credit: Google)

