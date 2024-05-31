Lancashire coroner rules man died on New Year's Day after spending the night before celebrating
A Lancashire man died after going out to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
An inquest heard John Andrew William Wotherspoon died on New Year’s Day at a property in Peel Close, Blackburn.
The coroner was told he was found unresponsive after spending a night seeing in the year with friends.
Recording a narrative verdict, a Lancashire coroner said: “John Andrew William Wotherspoon died on 1 January 2024 at 48 Peel Close, Blackburn.
“John was found unresponsive after celebrating New Year's Eve.
“Toxicological testing revealed that he died as a result of the combined toxic effects of alcohol, cocaine and morphine which John had ingested.”
