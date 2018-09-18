Man crushed near Preston school dies

Have your say

A delivery driver has died following a collision close to a school in Preston.

At around 6:45am today (Tuesday, September 18) the man, 56, from Preston was delivering goods to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School when he became trapped between his refrigerated vehicle and a gatepost.

Fence repairs being carried out at Blessed Sacrement school

Lancashire police said this afternoon that he had died as a result of his injuries.

The matter is now being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

The man has not been named.

Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this incredibly sad and difficult time."

The accident is believed to have happened at a side entrance to the school off Farringdon Lane, Ribbleton..

Fence repairs were being carried out at the scene this afternoon.

Two fire engines from Preston attended the incident.

Firefighters released one casualty who was trapped between the vehicle and a gate post.

A spokesman said: "The man tragically died as a result of his injuries. Our thoughts are with his family at this terribly sad time."

A neighbour said today: " I heard a heck of a crash early today.

"Then when I was walking my dog I saw a van turned sideways and police fire and ambulances at the scene.

"No-one knew what was happening at the time."

Social media was awash with comments today.

Nicola Child said on Facebook: "Awful news. My heart with the family at this sad time."

Emma Louise said: "He was a lovely man with a heart of gold"