Man climbs on roof in Lancaster sparking road closure

A road has been closed following reports of a concern for safety, say police.

Police were called to Ashton Road in Lancaster at around 11am on Thursday, May 31.

Officers say they attended and a man was found on the top of a building close to the Islamic College.

Emergency services are at the scene with road closures in place.

The road has been closed in both directions between Bridge Road and Ashford Avenue.

Traffic is reported to be heavy in the area.