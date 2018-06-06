Man climbs on M6 bridge

Traffic was temporarily held on the M6 overnight after a "distressed" man climbed onto a bridge.

Police were called to the scene between junctions 33 for Lancaster and 34 for Carnforth at around 1am on Wednesday June 6.

The man is said to have been on the bridge for around 15 minutes before officers managed to talk him down.

A spokesman for the police said: "We put a rolling road block in place in place while we talked to the man.

"He was persuaded to come down safely and passed to the care of paramedics."

The man was taken to hospital for assessment.

If you're struggling or feel in need of help, call the Samaritans free any time, from any phone on 116 123.

They work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you need a response immediately, it's best to call on the phone. This number is FREE to call. You don't have to be suicidal.