Man charged with murder over death of mum in Lancashire

A man has been charged with murdering his mother in Preston.

Bernadette Green, 88, died at her home in Inkerman Street on Friday May 18.

Police originally believed her death was not suspicious but opened a murder investigation following the results of a Home Office post mortem carried out on Wednesday (June 6).

John Stephen Green, 65, of Inkerman Street, Preston was last night charged with murder.

He is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.