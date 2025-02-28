A man has been charged with numerous offences following a stabbing near a B&M store in Preston city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg near the B&M store in Carlisle Street at around 12.40pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital where police described his condition as “very poorly”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A 27-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

Police today confirmed Andrzej Mikulski, 27, of no fixed address, was later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.

He also faced several other charges, including:

Robbery at the Market Offices on Earl Street, Preston

Two counts of attempted robbery at stores in Preston

Three counts of possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place

Two counts of theft from shops

Theft of a pedal cycle

Mikulski was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.