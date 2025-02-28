Man charged with multiple offences after stabbing near B&M store in Preston city centre
A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg near the B&M store in Carlisle Street at around 12.40pm on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital where police described his condition as “very poorly”.
A 27-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.
Police today confirmed Andrzej Mikulski, 27, of no fixed address, was later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.
He also faced several other charges, including:
- Robbery at the Market Offices on Earl Street, Preston
- Two counts of attempted robbery at stores in Preston
- Three counts of possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place
- Two counts of theft from shops
- Theft of a pedal cycle
Mikulski was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.