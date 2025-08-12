Man charged in connection with fatal Morecambe crash that tragically killed taxi passenger
The crash involved a black Fiat Punto and a white Ford Mondeo taxi on Westgate at around 5.47am on Sunday, August 10.
The rear seat passenger in the taxi, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at hospital despite the efforts of emergency crews.
Officers have confirmed that Jez Shepherd, 22, of Green Street, Morecambe, faces multiple serious charges, including:
- Causing death by dangerous driving
- Causing death by driving whilst disqualified
- Causing death by driving whilst uninsured
- Taking a vehicle without consent (causing death)
- Burglary dwelling theft
- Making off without payment
- Driving whilst disqualified
- Driving with no insurance
He appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this morning.
The taxi driver, a 31-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was later released on bail while police continue their investigation.
Senior Investigating Officer Sgt Martin Wilcock expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasized that enquiries are ongoing.
“As a result of this collision, a man has lost his life and my thoughts very much remain with his loved ones,” Sgt Wilcock said.
“They continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.
“While a man has now been charged, I want to make it clear that our enquiries are very much ongoing.
“With that in mind, I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that could assist us in our investigation to make contact as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 270 of 10th August 2025.