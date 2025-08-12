A man has been charged following a fatal collision in Morecambe that tragically claimed the life of a taxi passenger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash involved a black Fiat Punto and a white Ford Mondeo taxi on Westgate at around 5.47am on Sunday, August 10.

The rear seat passenger in the taxi, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at hospital despite the efforts of emergency crews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged following a fatal collision in Morecambe that claimed the life of a taxi passenger | Contributed

Officers have confirmed that Jez Shepherd, 22, of Green Street, Morecambe, faces multiple serious charges, including:

Causing death by dangerous driving

Causing death by driving whilst disqualified

Causing death by driving whilst uninsured

Taking a vehicle without consent (causing death)

Burglary dwelling theft

Making off without payment

Driving whilst disqualified

Driving with no insurance

He appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The taxi driver, a 31-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released on bail while police continue their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer Sgt Martin Wilcock expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasized that enquiries are ongoing.

“As a result of this collision, a man has lost his life and my thoughts very much remain with his loved ones,” Sgt Wilcock said.

“They continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While a man has now been charged, I want to make it clear that our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“With that in mind, I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that could assist us in our investigation to make contact as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 270 of 10th August 2025.