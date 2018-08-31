Man charged following serious hit and run in Lancaster

A man has been charged following a serious collision in Lancaster which left a young woman in hospital the day before her 21st birthday.

Police were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, August 21 to reports of a serious collision on Morecambe Road where a woman walking across a pedestrian crossing close to Ryelands Park was struck by a van travelling towards Morecambe.

The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives launched an investigation and, following enquiries, Mark Kelbie, 40, of Garforth Street, Oldham, was arrested and charged with causing serious injury through dangerous driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to report an accident and driving without insurance.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday, August 31.

Police have thanked like to thank everyone in the community who has assisted with their enquiries so far.

Anyone with information about the collision can call 101 quoting log 0873 of August 21st or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.