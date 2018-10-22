Man charged after serious assault in Morecambe

Police have charged a man following a serious assault in Morecambe which left a man with a broken eye socket and cheekbone.

The 31-year-old victim was walking on Queen Street at around 2.30am on Monday October 15 when he was involved in a verbal altercation with a man and woman.

The woman then handed a brick to the man, who ran towards the victim, throwing the brick in his face. The pair then made off from the scene.

The man suffered a broken eye socket and broken cheekbone. He was later taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Following a press appeal for information, a man was arrested and has since been charged.

Daniel Austin, 32, of Marine Road East, Morecambe, has been charged with section 20 GBH.

A woman has also been identified and will be spoken to in due course.