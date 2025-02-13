Man charged after £20k worth of electronics, designer clothes and jewellery stolen in Preston burglaries
The four burglaries occurred in the city centre area between December and January.
A 53-year-old man was arrested in Yorkshire yesterday following an investigation.
John Stoddard, 53, of Ryde Street, Hull was later charged with four counts of burglary in a dwelling.
He was remanded into custody to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court today.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.