Man charged after £20k worth of electronics, designer clothes and jewellery stolen in Preston burglaries

Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:35 BST
A man has been charged after £20k worth of electronics, designer clothes and jewellery were stolen during a spate of burglaries in Preston.

The four burglaries occurred in the city centre area between December and January.

A 53-year-old man was arrested in Yorkshire yesterday following an investigation.

John Stoddard, 53, of Ryde Street, Hull was later charged with four counts of burglary in a dwelling.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court today.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

