A man has been charged after a designer handbag was stolen from a TK Maxx store in Preston.

The theft was reported at the store in Fishergate on December 2.

A 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday following multiple enquiries.

Patrick Barnes, 30, of Croft Street, Preston, was later charged with theft from a shop.

He will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

The operation includes targeted patrols in hotspot areas, increased officer visibility and strengthened partnerships with local retailers to improve intelligence sharing, better understand retail crime and identify offenders.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.