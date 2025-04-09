Man charged after burglaries at Co-op store and Toni & Guy hairdressers in Preston
A window was smashed and cash along with bottles of whiskey were stolen from the Co-op store on Garstang Road, Broughton at around 3am yesterday.
The 44-year-old suspect was located nearby with the help of PD Woody and arrested.
Stephen Bosanko, 44, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary and possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.
He was charged with a burglary at the Toni & Guy hairdressers on Fishergate.
Bosanko was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today.