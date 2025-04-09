Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged following two separate burglaries at a Co-op store and Toni & Guy hairdressers in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A window was smashed and cash along with bottles of whiskey were stolen from the Co-op store on Garstang Road, Broughton at around 3am yesterday.

The 44-year-old suspect was located nearby with the help of PD Woody and arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged following two separate burglaries in Preston | Google

Stephen Bosanko, 44, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary and possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.

He was charged with a burglary at the Toni & Guy hairdressers on Fishergate.

Bosanko was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today.