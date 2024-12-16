Man charged after bottles of Bacardi rum stolen from Asda supermarket in Leyland

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:52 BST
A man has been charged after bottles of Bacardi rum were stolen from an Asda store in Leyland.

The theft occurred at the Towngate branch on Sunday.

Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Adam O’Neil, 28, of Leyland Lane, Leyland, was later charged with theft from a shop.

He appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The arrest formed part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

The operation is supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It involves dedicated officers patrolling high-crime areas, increasing their visibility and collaborating with local retailers to share intelligence, improve understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

