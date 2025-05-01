Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was assaulted with an iron bar after a violent altercation in Lancashire.

Now Lancashire Police are appealing for footage and witnesses after the incident in Blackburn.

Officers were called around 4.30pm on Monday ( April 28) to East Park Road, to a report of an altercation between two men in the road.

During the altercation, the victim was struck over the head with an iron bar and suffered a laceration.

The victim – a man in his 20s – had been in a black BMW 1 Series driving on East Park Road towards the roundabout, with the suspect in a silver Citroen Picasso which was travelling behind.

Anyone who was driving on East Park Road and has dashcam footage of the assault or has footage from the area around the time it happened, are asked to contact police.

Call 101, quoting log 1034 of 28th April, or email [email protected]