A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a suspected fake ID was used in a Bamber Bridge bank.

Police were called to RBS bank on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, at 10.45am today.

A man had come into the bank and tried to withdraw money using a suspected fake ID. A member of staff called the police.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of fraud and remains in police custody.