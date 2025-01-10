Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted and robbed in Blackpool alleyway

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in an alleyway in Blackpool.

The victim was assaulted and had her purse stolen in an alleyway off Lord Street at around 11.30pm on December 14.

Detectives today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in an alleyway in BlackpoolA man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in an alleyway in Blackpool
A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in an alleyway in Blackpool | Contributed

They later confirmed the man had identified and would be spoken to in due course.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

