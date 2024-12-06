Man arrested after pensioner attacked and forced to withdraw money from ATM in Blackpool
A man attacked a woman in her 70s after forcing his way into the victim’s flat in South Shore at around 11.15pm on November 5.
The offender then robbed her after forcing the victim to withdraw money from an ATM at South Pier.
Officers on Friday (December 6) confirmed a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft and obstructing police.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Many thanks to everyone who came forward with information following our appeal - your assistance is greatly appreciated.”
