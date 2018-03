A man has been arrested after a burglary at a pharmacy in Bare on Saturday (March 3).

Police were called to a break in at Bare Pharmacy on Princes Crescent, Bare in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The pharmacy alarm was activated at 2.12am and officers arrived at 2.15am.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

If you have seen anything suspicious in this area then please call Morecambe police on 01524 596986 or email Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.