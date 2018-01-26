Man appears in court after Lancaster robbery

A man has appeared before magistrates charged with the robbery of an elderly man in Lancaster on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 11am on January 24 after the victim, 80, left the Nationwide Building Society on Market Street after withdrawing cash.

As he was walking with the assistance of a frame along Gage Street near to Ladbrokes and the Collegian Working Men’s Club, he was approached from behind by a man who stared rifling through his pockets and pushed him to the ground, taking around £260.

A nearby member of the public went to help the victim who was lying on the floor. He was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with a suspected broken hip and remains there at this time.

Peter Ainsley, 48, of West Road, Lancaster, was arrested shortly after the incident and has been charged with robbery.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, where he was remanded in to custody.

Officers are still appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything that could help to come forward.

DI Bev Mason from Lancaster Police said: “We know that this happened during a busy time of day in the town centre and that there were people about near to where it happened. If you have any information that you think could help, please get in contact with us.”

You can call 101 quoting incident number LC-20180124-0433. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.