Lancashire firefighters went to the aid of a man and his two dogs stuck in mud.

Officers were called to Hackensall Road, Knott End, at around 11am today.

Crews from Lancaster and Preesall attended an incident where a man and his two dogs were stuck in mud in some woods.

Crews used a triple extension ladder, animal grasper and straps to rescue the three of them.

They were at the scene for more than two hours.